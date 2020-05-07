EDP Renewables signs PPA for 100MW Sandrini Sol 1 solar project

The solar project will produce enough clean electricity to power more than 46,000 average California homes annually

The Sandrini Sol 1 solar project is expected to come online in 2022.(Credit: EDP Renewables)

EDP Renewables has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with wood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) for its 100MW Sandrini Sol 1 solar project.

The company has executed the PPA through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America.

Located in the state of California in the US, the Sandrini Sol 1 solar project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2022.

It is also expected to save approximately 670 million liters of water a year.

Besides, it will bring economic benefits to Californians through payments to local landowners and governments, and job opportunities during construction and operations.

EDP Renewables has secured 2GW of projects in the US with the PPA

With the execution of a PPA for Sandrini Sol 1, EDP Renewables has secured 2GW of projects that will be installed in the US through 2022.

The company stated: “Given EDPR’s current solar assets in operation and the 1.3 GW of solar projects already contracted, EDPR’s portfolio will increase its technological diversification and reach 1.6 GW of solar capacity build-out by 2022.”

In August last year, EDP Renewables North America signed a 20-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with San José Clean Energy to sell 100MW of solar power and 10MW of energy storage power from its Sonrisa Solar Park located in California.

Located in Fresno County, California, the Sonrisa Solar Park is claimed to be the company’s first North American renewable energy plant to include solar and battery storage.