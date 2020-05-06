Panorama real-time data visualisation centre enables ADNOC to improve efficiencies and respond to complex market dynamics

ADNOC unlocks $1bn in business value from digital hub. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

State-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has reported the generation of over AED3.67bn ($1bn) in business value from its Panorama Digital Command Center since its commissioning three years ago.

The Panorama is a fully integrated, real-time data visualisation centre designed to help ADNOC unlock efficiencies, and identify new pathways to optimise performance.

Said to be a part of ADNOC’s ongoing strategic investments in digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI), the Panorama enables the firm to improve efficiencies and respond to complex market dynamics.

Panorama is one of the digital transformation initiatives of ADNOC

ADNOC said that Panorama digital hub is also enabling an agile response during the Covid-19 situation.

Using smart analytical models, AI, and big data, Panorama aggregates real-time information across ADNOC’s 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies to generate operational insights and recommendations.

ADNOC Group Digital team is managing the command center, which is being accessed through secure remote work settings.

Some of its other digital initiatives include its smart data analytics Thamama Subsurface Collaboration Center; use of AI-assisted value chain modeling and predictive maintenance technologies; and blockchain-based hydrocarbon accounting.

ADNOC digital senior vice president Abdul Nasser Al Mughairbi said: “The importance of embedding digital technology in businesses has never been greater and ADNOC’s continuous investment in digital transformation over the last three years allows us to be more resilient, agile and responsive in navigating today’s market landscape.

“Our Panorama Digital Command Center acts as our ‘eyes on the ground’ and enables speed, accessibility, and integration across our operations – key attributes that are required to make smart business decisions.”

Recently, ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) have jointly launched a tender for 3,200MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

The project is expected to reduce ADNOC’s offshore facilities CO2 footprint by up to 30% through ADPower’s efficient onshore power production.