Ziyen Energy’s third transaction in ZiyenCoins

Image: Ziyen Energy has acquired the minerals at the Douglas Prospect,Saxet Field in Nueces County, Texas. Photo: courtesy of skeeze/Pixabay.

Ziyen Energy has announced they have acquired the minerals at the Douglas Prospect, Saxet Field in Nueces County, Texas in exchange for 930,000 ZiyenCoins.

The Douglas Prospect, covers 83.19 gross acres, 15.6 mineral acres, and includes a recently drilled shut in oil well. The Douglas Prospect is in the Saxet Oil Field which has produced over 100,000,000 barrels of oil from approximately 40 separate reservoirs. The field was developed in the late 1930’s producing an approximate 17,000 barrels of oil per day.

Alastair Caithness, CEO, stated

“This is our third transaction in ZiyenCoin, and the first acquisition in owning the mineral rights. This will provide Ziyen Energy with a long-term asset for the company, as unlike leasing the property the company now owns the minerals indefinitely in a Texas oil field which has produced over 100 million barrels of oil. As we make every new transaction in ZiyenCoin we are starting to set a precedence on the pricing of each oil asset with our digital energy token.”

Source: Company Press Release