Zhong Neng is a joint venture between CIP and CSC. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay.)

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) announced that Zhong Neng, a 298MW offshore wind project off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan, has reached financial close.

The offshore wind project is as a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV) and China Steel (CSC).

It is located close to CIP’s Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction.

The offshore wind project will be financed through CI IV, CSC, and loans for a consortium of 20 banks.

The company stated: “Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) has been involved in the project organization throughout the development of Zhong Neng, and we will continue our involvement in the construction phase of the project.”

The Zhong Neng offshore wind project is expected to provide electricity to around 300,000 households in Taiwan, with construction planned to start in 2023

Danish company Vestas will supply 31 174-9.6MW turbines for the project, which is expected to become operational in 2024.

In a separate development, Seaway 7 has confirmed a contract for the transport and installation of the submarine cable system of the offshore wind farm, which will be located approximately 13km off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan.

The scope of the contract, which was first announced in July last year, includes 29 inner array grid cables and 4 landfall export cables of 66kV, totalling around 196km in length.

Seaway 7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald said: “This is the 6th offshore wind project for Seaway 7 in Taiwan and we are proud to be contributing to the growing Taiwanese offshore wind market.

“Seaway 7 is bringing experience from over a decade of work in European offshore wind projects and is developing a local skilled workforce to deliver these milestone projects.”