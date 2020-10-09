The Yunlin OWF consists of 80 8MW WTG’s and is the first 66kV OWF to be constructed in the region

Correll Services (CS) has been awarded a contract by Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, associated with the Yunlin offshore wind farm (OWF) located in the Taiwan Strait and being developed by wpd Group.

This project will be the third contract for CS in Taiwan, an endorsement which firmly establishes its reputation and position in a global market. The Yunlin OWF consists of 80 8MW WTG’s and is the first 66kV OWF to be constructed in the region. CS was already involved in the type and pre-qualification testing processes as conducted at the inner array grid and export/landfall cable manufacturers facilities in Japan and South Korea respectively.

The scope of work of CS includes the termination and testing of the individual submarine composite cables as integrated service teams of the installation crews of Seaway 7

Source: Company Press Release