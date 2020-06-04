Arup, together with ACIEM, Atkins, Costain, Pell Frischmann and Sweco, will work together to provide project and programme management, innovation and process optimisation, technical asset replacement and consultancy services

Following an 18-month procurement process, Arup is one of six firms appointed to Yorkshire Water's technical services framework. (Credit: Arup/Giles Rocholl.)

Arup has been appointed to Yorkshire Water’s £51.4m technical services framework to support the delivery of its AMP7 business plan, and its clean water network repair and maintenance services.

Yorkshire Water manages the collection, treatment and distribution of water in the region, supplying around 1.24 billion litres of drinking water to over 5 million people every day. These contracts will focus on base maintenance functions and business funded projects for the installation of new systems across its water and wastewater assets.

Arup is one of six firms to be awarded contracts in the framework following an 18-month procurement process. Arup, together with ACIEM, Atkins, Costain, Pell Frischmann and Sweco, will work together to provide project and programme management, innovation and process optimisation, technical asset replacement and consultancy services.

“It is testament to our long-standing relationship with Yorkshire Water that we have been awarded these essential AMP7 works. We started working with Yorkshire Water in 1996 and delivering quality services for its five million customers has been a priority for the last 25 years. We look forward to ensuring that their vital infrastructure is maintained to the same high standard and continues to provide safe, clean water to the region. ” Vincent Glancy Director at Arup

Yorkshire Water’s Andy Sewell said:

“Through this framework we are aiming to develop strong partnerships that will enable the efficient delivery of services across the board.”

“We believe that our partners will provide innovative solutions that will make significant contributions to the delivery of our ambitious AMP7 business plan and clean water network repair and maintenance services contract.”

Source: Company Press Release