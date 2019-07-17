Yorbeau Resources announced that diamond drilling has resumed at its Rouyn property with partner IAMGOLD.

Image: A gold mineral. Photo: courtesy of carlos aguilar/Freeimages.com.

The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in Yorbeau’s Rouyn property in Quebec, Canada.

As operator, IAMGOLD has already completed a phase 1 program in the Lac Gamble zone consisting of 13,400 metres of drilling in 48 diamond drill holes. Results were previously reported for 31 diamond drill holes (see news releases dated May 23 and June 12, 2019). Results are pending from the remaining 17 drill holes and will be reported once they are received, validated and compiled.

The Rouyn Property is located about 4 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. With a long history of mining, the city of Rouyn-Noranda offers many advantages for mining exploration, including political and social stability, good access and infrastructure, skilled mining personnel, and one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world. The Rouyn Property covers a 12-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break. Drilling has resumed in the Astoria sector with one drill rig and is expected to total around 5,000 metres with the goal of converting well established exploration potential into mineral resources. The Astoria deposit already benefits from significant underground infrastructure including a 515 metre deep shaft and over 5 kilometres of lateral workings.

Gérald Riverin, Company president commented: “We are very pleased with the work progress made by IAMGOLD at the Rouyn property and most happy to see a drill turning again. The drilling program was established by IAMGOLD in close cooperation with the Yorbeau staff, and we are looking forward to continue develop the project with the IAMGOLD team”.

Source: Company Press Release