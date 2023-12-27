The Saad 2 PV plant is said to have a total installed capacity of 1.25GW, making it one of the largest renewable energy projects in the Middle East

An aerial view of 575MW Ibri 2 project in Oman. (Credit: PR Newswire/ Yingli Solar)

Yingli Energy Development (Yingli Solar) has agreed to supply 1.25GW of their high-efficiency Panda N-type TOPCon PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project in Saudi Arabia.

Yingli Solar is engaged in providing PV modules and renewable energy solutions along with technical support.

Developed by renewable energy developer ACWA Power, the project is an important part of the third round of PV project plans by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saad 2 PV plant is said to have a total installed capacity of 1.25GW, making it one of the largest renewable energy projects in the Middle East.

The EPC is managed by SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction and Huadong Engineering, under the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

The PV modules provider will contribute its advanced technology and quality products for the project.

The alliance represents another important milestone for Yingli Solar, ACWA Power, and PowerChina Huadong Engineering after they participated in the 575MW Ibri 2 project in Oman.

Yingli Solar chairman Yin Xulong said: “We are confident that this project’s execution will significantly advance the propagation of renewable energy in the Middle East. In partnership with our collaborators, Yingli Solar will play a pivotal role in the worldwide energy transition.

“Furthermore, this initiative will bolster Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ renewable energy plan, contributing substantially towards the nation’s clean energy future. In the evolving PV market, Yingli Solar’s N-type Panda TOPCon technology will gain increased prominence.

“By providing efficient and dependable PV solutions, we aim to expand our footprint in the Middle East PV market continuously, furthering our contributions towards the global carbon neutrality goal.”