Under the agreement, Xodus is delivering feasibility studies and conceptual design

XODUS awarded contract for Petronas’ CCS project in Malaysia. (Credit: Xodus)

Global energy consultancy Xodus has been awarded the conceptual engineering design contract for PETRONAS’ first complete Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, offshore Malaysia.

The Kasawari CCS project, off the coast of Sarawak, will comprise the capture and processing of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the sour gas field development, which will then be injected in a depleted gas field. This project is a key element of PETRONAS’ aspiration of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Xodus has extensive experience across all aspects of CCS including designing and operating systems to capture, process, transport, inject and store CO2. In delivering for Kasawari, Xodus will also enable knowledge and expertise exchange with its Malaysian client and contractor communities.

The work with PETRONAS was secured as part of Xodus’ contract to provide engineering services for the operator’s Malaysian and international developments. Under the agreement, Xodus is delivering feasibility studies and conceptual design.

Simon Allison, Xodus’ Regional Director for Asia Pacific (APAC) said: “This is a significant step for PETRONAS and Malaysia and aligns with our own ethos of delivering a responsible energy future. The award of this contract is a demonstration of the success of our expansion and recognition of our growing footprint across the APAC region.

“CCS will be a key part of a global transition to net zero carbon emissions and our international experience and expertise will support PETRONAS in delivering sustainability across future projects. We are proud to be working together.”

Source: Company Press Release