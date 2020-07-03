X-Terra's wholly-owned Troilus East property is located adjacent to Troilus Gold, Urban Gold and Kenorland Minerals ground

First exploration programme completed on Troilus East (Credit: CNW Group/X-Terra Resources Inc.)

X-Terra Resources has completed the first geological reconnaissance and prospecting campaign on its Troilus East property located on the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt in James Bay, Québec.

X-Terra’s wholly-owned Troilus East property is located adjacent to Troilus Gold, Urban Gold and Kenorland Minerals ground. The area has seen a significant amount of exploration which has focused on the gold potential, something the Frotet-Evans belt hasn’t seen in almost thirty years. This renewed interest was triggered by the Troilus Gold-Copper project, on which 6.4 million oz AuEq measured and indicated mineral resources were reported. For a period of two weeks, X-Terra’s exploration crew, also supported by Technominex of Rouyn-Noranda, completed a helicopter assisted program and collected 451 chip samples from outcrops, boulders, as well as some channel sampling. The sampling coverage was mostly directed up ice from previously identified gold in till anomalies.

Preliminary indications coming from field observations allowed to identify major structures and deformation zone which can be followed over pluri-kilometric strike length. Mineralization features such as strong hydrothermal alteration and sulfides occurrences found during the program where carefully documented for follow up.

Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra states “This program delivered everything we could’ve expected from a first exploration campaign. We are looking forward to the upcoming assay results, and related interpretation of the mineralization system. We will continue updating the market as we continue to move this project forward towards the second phase of exploration as well as the advancement we plan on making for our Grog and Northwest properties in New Brunswick”.

The Troilus East property consists of 182 mining claims (93 km2) and covers, a distance of more than 22 kilometres along the Frotet-Evans belt. It is also the most proximal land position to Troilus Gold’s Gold-Copper project at less than 2.5 kilometres. See map below:

