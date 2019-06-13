Jumbo has been selected by wpd to transport and install the substructures for the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm to be located 8km off the coast of Taiwan

Image: Jumbo selected to transport and install wind turbine substructures for Taiwanese offshore wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Jumbo.

Dutch maritime services provider Jumbo has been selected by Yunneng Windpower, the Taiwanese subsidiary of wpd to transport and install wind turbine generator substructures at the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm.

The scope of Jumbo’s contract includes transportation of 40 monopiles, 120 monopile sections from Germany to Taiwan. It also includes transportation of 40 transition pieces (TPs) from the Netherlands to Taiwan and the offshore installation of 80 TPs in Taiwan.

Jumbo said that planning and preparation works have already started and the first transportation will begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Installation is scheduled to take place in the middle of next year.

Jumbo managing director Michael Kahn said: “This is a proud moment for Jumbo. The Yunlin project is the largest single contract we have been awarded in our 50-year history, and it is particularly special as it allows us to combine the strengths of both our Shipping and Offshore divisions.

“Our specialised teams, together with our partners, will provide a unique integrated T&I solution – from quayside to seabed – for Yunneng.”

The 640MW Yunlin wind project will be powered by 80 of Siemens Gamesa’s 8MW turbines

The 640MW Yunlin offshore wind project is the first large scale offshore wind farm to be built in Taiwan. Located 8km off the coast, the wind farm will be powered by 80 of Siemens Gamesa’s 8MMW turbines.

Last month, wpd, the developer of the Yunlin project announced that it has achieved financial close for the project.

Financing for the project has been provided by nineteen banks and three export credit agencies, which include EKF from Denmark, Euler Hermes from Germany and Atradius from the Netherlands.

The wind farm is owned 73% by wpd and the remaining 27% is owned by Sojitz led consortium, which comprises of Chugoku Electric Power, Chudenko, Shikoku Electric Power and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy.