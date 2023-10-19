Representatives from the world’s largest mining companies, Anglo American, BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Vale have confirmed their attendance for this year's Resourcing Tomorrow event.

Photo Credit: Resourcing Tomorrow

Representatives from the world’s largest mining companies, Anglo American, BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Vale have confirmed their attendance for this year’s Resourcing Tomorrow event and will join other leading mining companies including Anglo Gold Ashanti, Antofagasta Minerals, Barrick, B2 Gold, Eldorado Gold, Endeavour Mining, Freeport McMoRan, Newmont, Sibanye Stillwater, Teck Resources, and Wheaton Precious Metals.

As Europe’s largest mining event, Resourcing Tomorrow: Accelerating the Energy Transition takes place in London on the 28-30 November and is poised to be yet another agenda-setting edition for the industry, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among professionals in the field.

Resourcing Tomorrow unites all stakeholders in the mining industry, including global mining and energy companies, investors, government delegations, researchers, educators, regulators, suppliers, and operators.The conference programme will provide 100+ intelligent and forward-thinking sessions in which all of the aforementioned miners will participate, giving attendees the opportunity to engage and network with leaders and industry specialists from around the world.

150+ junior mining companies represented

100+ exhibitors on display with the latest technologies for faster, cleaner, safer, and more efficient mining

The event will draw participants from more than 100 countries, including Australia, USA, UK, Canada, India, Brazil, South Africa, Ghana, Chile, Nigeria, Peru, and Germany, demonstrating its international appeal and the global significance of the mining industry.

With the increasing pace of change and emerging technologies in the mining industry, Resourcing Tomorrow will focus on the future of our industry and presents a unique opportunity for international representatives of the world’s leading resource economies to meet, find new partners, discuss current challenges, and share the latest research, technology and best practice.

For more information, see resourcingtomorrow.com.

Source: Company Press Release