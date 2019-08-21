The DELFI cognitive E&P environment delivers integration and connectivity across E&P domains from planning to operations

Image: Woodside will leverage the cloud-based software to increase consistency and reduce study cycle time. Photo: courtesy of Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger announced an enterprise-wide deployment of the DELFI cognitive E&P environment through a seven-year technology collaboration with Woodside Energy. Woodside will leverage this secure cloud-based software environment to increase consistency, reduce study cycle time and foster innovation in its subsurface characterization and development activities.

The DELFI environment delivers extensive integration and connectivity across E&P domains from planning to operations, built around openness and extensibility. The environment leverages 40 years of E&P domain software expertise and digital technologies, including security, analytics, machine learning and high performance computing (HPC) to improve operational efficiency and deliver optimal production.

“The DELFI environment will help Woodside meet their ambitious corporate goals by enabling their teams to collaborate seamlessly and work on the leading E&P software platforms and the new native solutions for the DELFI environment. Woodside will also be adding their own intellectual property and workflows to achieve accelerated innovation,” said Trygve Randen, president, Software Integrated Solutions, Schlumberger.

Shaun Gregory, chief technology officer and executive vice president exploration, Woodside Energy, added, “Woodside pioneered the Australian LNG industry more than 30 years ago, and now we are taking steps to lead the E&P industry’s digital transformation. Enterprise deployment of the DELFI environment will help us achieve our growth strategy by reducing time to final investment decision and lowering technical unit costs.”

The seven-year technology collaboration will give 200 global petrotechnical users at Woodside full access to the DELFI environment, including the Petrotechnical Suite, the Planning Suite and the developer capability for further collaborative innovation projects. The data management and transition services provided will enable successful deployment.

