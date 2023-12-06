LNG is expected to play a critical role in the energy transition and long-term demand is anticipated to remain strong

Woodside and Mexico Pacific sign LNG supply agreement. (Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay)

Woodside has signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Mexico Pacific Limited (Mexico Pacific) to purchase 1.3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), equivalent to approximately 18 cargoes per year, of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 20 years.

LNG is expected to play a critical role in the energy transition and long-term demand is anticipated to remain strong. This agreement is consistent with Woodside’s strategic objective of building global scale and flexibility in its LNG portfolio.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said, “As we deliver on our strategy, we aim to complement Woodside’s produced LNG supply with third parties’ volumes, giving us greater scale and portfolio flexibility to serve our customers, while optimising our LNG trading activities.

“This agreement with Mexico Pacific delivers a new source of LNG into our trading portfolio, expands our geographic diversification in the Pacific Basin and builds on our presence in Mexico.

“Mexico Pacific’s Saguaro Energia LNG Project is located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, providing proximity to key markets in Asia.”

Under the SPA, Woodside will purchase the LNG from the Saguaro Energia LNG Project, located in Puerto Libertad, Sonora, Mexico on a free-on-board basis with pricing linked to US gas indices.

The SPA is subject to Mexico Pacific taking a final investment decision (FID) on the proposed third train at the Saguaro Energia LNG Project. The FID is expected in the first half of 2024 and commercial operations are targeted to commence in 2029.

“We are delighted to welcome Woodside, one of the most established global LNG market participants, as a foundation customer of Train 3, further validating the value of west coast Mexican LNG,” said Sarah Bairstow, President of Mexico Pacific. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with Woodside to bring additional supply online to address critical energy security and energy transition needs.”

Source: Company Press Release