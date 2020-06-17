The two solar plants will be located in the state of Virginia and will have a total power generating capacity of 190MW

Wood selected to build two solar plants in US. (Credit: Wood Group PLC.)

Wood, an engineering and consulting company, has secured two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $200m to build solar plants totalling 190MW in the US.

The two contracts have been awarded by an American power and energy company.

The solar projects include a 120MW solar plant in Pittsylvania County and a 70MW solar plant in Chesapeake, both located in the US state of Virginia.

While the Pittsylvania County solar plant is expected to come online in 2022, the other plant could be operational in the later part of next year.

The two solar plants are expected to advance the Virginia’s Clean Economy Act, passed this April, which mandates that the state’s electricity be 100% carbon-free by 2050.

Wood Asset Solutions Americas business CEO Stephanie Cox said: “These contracts build on a 10-year relationship with our client, for whom we’ve executed more than 40 projects.

“The awards are testament to our ability to maintain consistent project execution, deliver to accelerated construction schedules and bring forth a strong EPC proposition and skilled workforce to meet our client’s project goals.

“We are seeing an unstoppable momentum towards a lower-carbon energy environment and Wood is proud to partner with clients that are committed to investing in a sustainable energy future.”

Wood earlier secured EPC contract worth $100m for onshore wind projects

In April, Wood secured an EPC contract from American Electric Power (AEP) for its Flat Ridge 3 wind farm in south-central Kansas.

An EPC contract was also awarded by Black Hills Energy for its Corriedale Wind Energy Project in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Additionally, the company was roped in to build four new wind farms in Morrow and Umatilla Counties in Oregon for Orchard Windfarms.

When combined, the wind farms have a total generating capacity of 230MW, from nearly 100 turbines and the contracts total to $100m. The projects will create more than 400 construction jobs and are expected to take up to 12 months of time to complete.

Recently, the company has announced its target of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.