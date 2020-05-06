Wood and NERA have previously worked together on the Transforming Australia Subsea Equipment Reliability (TASER) project

Wood and National Energy Resources Australia (NERA) have entered into a new partnership to develop and deliver a solution for the inspection of critical industrial equipment, specifically for subsea oil and gas infrastructure.

The Augmented Machine Vision Solution, developed by Wood, is said to provide a real-time inspection to autonomously detect and categorise equipment anomalies by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

In addition, the solution is expected to improve the way asset inspections are conducted in challenging and high-risk environments across a range of industries while increasing the speed and accuracy of issue detection, response and resolution.

Wood Technical Consulting Solutions business strategy and development president Azad Hessamodini said: “We are delighted to partner once again with NERA on a project that aligns with our focus on using innovative solutions to enable more connected operations that set customers up for future success.

“Outcomes from this project could potentially transform an industry where inspections are susceptible to human-error and inconsistencies. By combining Wood’s deep domain knowledge with cutting-edge AI technology, we create a safer and faster inspection approach and provide operators with more accurate and up-to-date information to help maximise the output of their assets.”

Wood and NERA have previously partnered on TASER project

The TASER project was aimed at improving subsea equipment design and reducing the need for costly and time-consuming interventions challenging offshore warm water environment in Australia.

Living laboratories were created to assess the effectiveness of advanced coatings, materials and technologies against calcareous deposition and marine organism growth on subsea equipment, as part of the project.

Wood’s AI inspection tool is expected to support the recognition of Australia as a global centre of expertise in emerging data science, robotics technology and artificial intelligence, particularly in natural energy resources.

NERA chief executive Miranda Taylor said: “Through this new project funding announcement, we continue the important work of enabling Australian energy innovators build their capacity and capability in fields of robotics and artificial intelligence, which are critical to improving the future productivity and safety of the energy resources sector, as well as developing transferable skills and technologies with benefits across the Australian economy.

“This project joins NERA’s energy innovation network of sector-wide initiatives that together are unlocking more than $10 billion in new value for the Australian economy and helping us achieve our vision of Australia as a global energy powerhouse, a sought-after destination for investment and the leading source of knowledge and solutions.”