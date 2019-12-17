The A-6 Development involves the drilling of up to 10 ultra-deep-water wells in water depth ranging from 2,000m-2,300m

Image: The A-6 project Development involves drilling of up to 10 wells. Photo: courtesy of gloriaurban4 from Pixabay.

Australia’s Woodside Petroleum and its partners have moved its A-6 gas project offshore Myanmar from the exploration and appraisal phase into the pre-front-end engineering design phase.

Located in Block A-6 within Woodside’s Southern Hub, the A-6 development project is owned by a joint venture of Total E&P Myanmar with 40% stake, Woodside with 40% interest and MPRL E&P holding the remaining 20% interest.

Woodside development executive vice president Meg O’Neill said: “We appreciate the Government of Myanmar’s ongoing support and willingness to work with the joint venture to ensure the A-6 Development is progressed in a timely manner.

“The Block A-6 Joint Venture and the Government of Myanmar have agreed a fiscal framework that will enable commercialisation of Myanmar’s first ultra-deep-water resource.

“The A-6 Development will generate a significant long-term revenue stream for the country and pay taxes and royalties to the Government of Myanmar. We are also proud that this development has been structured to benefit the people of Myanmar through training, development and capability build for Myanmar nationals.”

A-6 Development involves drilling of up to 10 ultra-deep-water wells

The A-6 Development involves the drilling of up to 10 ultra-deep-water wells including six wells in Phase 1 and up to four additional wells in Phase 2, in water depth ranging from 2,000m-2,300m.

The wells will be connected to a subsea gathering system, which is links a shallow-water processing platform.

The produced gas is exported through a 240km pipeline to a riser platform located near the existing Yadana platform complex. The riser platform will distribute gas to Myanmar and Thailand.

Wood said that the A-6 Development will enter FEED phase in the second half of 2020.

Last year, Total and its partners announced a positive appraisal of the A6 block Shwe Yee Htun-2 discovery.

The well, which was drilled to a depth of 4,820m, encountered 40m of net gas pay in a high-quality reservoir, and preliminary tests confirmed good reservoir quality, permeability and well production deliverability.

According to joint venture agreements, Total will take over operatorship in the development phase.