In a commitment to continue to drive value through digital, Wintershall Dea has entered a four year contract with Cognite and will use their flagship Software as a service (SaaS) product Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), to scale digitalization solutions across assets. Wintershall Dea leads the way by incorporating digital collaboration throughout their efforts and will deploy the Cognite SaaS and applications to an increasing number of assets long term.

As Europe’s leading independent gas and oil company, Wintershall Dea’s deep commitment to remain agile while empowering teams by exploring new technologies has established them as a leader in digital transformation efforts. They will use CDF for data contextualization and AI enablement, connecting a number of data types together, from sensor data to maintenance logs to 3D drawings to address optimization and enable advanced visualizations.

Wintershall Dea will further build upon their digital portfolio through utilization of a number of tools and Cognite business applications, to provide data insights and analytics empowering colleagues in the office and in the field. Low code capabilities will be used by Wintershall Dea employees enabling rapid development and scaling of their own applications, leveraging domain experts with liberated data.

“We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Wintershall Dea as they lead the sector in digital maturity with their focus on user empowerment,” said Dr. John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite. “We will be equipping Wintershall Dea’s domain experts with applications that will give them instant access to data, helping to improve maintenance and production optimization. We will also provide their IT department with a number of building blocks and tools, which will enable them to scale and sustain digital solutions across assets.”

“We strive to make smart investments through developing digital products and scaling them up to deliver the highest returns to our E&P business as measured by gains in safety, sustainability, operational and financial performance,” said Hugo Dijkgraaf, Wintershall Deas Chief Technology Officer (CTO). “In order to scale a solution up and to replicate it across the company, a robust data architecture and foundation is a prerequisite. Based on the positive results and impact we had at our Mittelplate oil field, we are pleased to deepen our digitalization activities with Cognite to provide foundations to scale solutions across our assets.”

