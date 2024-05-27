Dvalin North, which was the largest discovery in Norway in 2021, is a subsea field which will be tied back to the Heidrun platform via the operated subsea Dvalin field

Wintershall Dea installs template on Dvalin North field. (Credit: Wintershall Dea/Gary Rolston)

Wintershall Dea and its partners Petoro and Sval Energi have installed a subsea template on the seabed in the Norwegian Sea, marking the start of the installation campaign for the operated Dvalin North gas field.

Dvalin North, which was the largest discovery in Norway in 2021, is a subsea field which will be tied back to the Heidrun platform via the operated subsea Dvalin field. The field supports Wintershall Dea’s strategy of exploring and developing in areas where the company already has infrastructure and good knowledge of the subsurface.

“From discovery in 2021 to template installation already in the first half of 2024, the Dvalin North development is progressing well. Our strategy is to quickly realise the value of our exploration success while making the most of our existing infrastructure,” said Rikke Tittel, Dvalin North Project Manager at Wintershall Dea.

The newly installed four-slot template will accommodate three gas production wells. The spare slot will be available for future development of the field.

TechnipFMC’s heavy subsea construction vessel North Sea Atlantic transported the 290-tonne template from the Aker Solutions yard in Egersund to the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea, where it was installed on the seabed at a depth of 410 metres.

The template was manufactured in Poland by Mostostal Pomorze as part of the subsea production system supplied by OneSubsea and its partner Aker Solutions.

“Thanks to close cooperation with our key suppliers OneSubsea, Aker Solutions and TechnipFMC and their subcontractors, we were able to install the template six months ahead of schedule and, more importantly, safely,” said Alastair Smith, Dvalin North Facilities Manager at Wintershall Dea.

Source: Company Press Release