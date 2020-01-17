Williams Canada will provide turnkey project controls services to Bruce Power, ensuring accurate internal reporting for the important programs and projects of the company

Williams Canada will provide turnkey project controls services to Bruce Power. Credit: Pixabay/ Adam Radosavljevic.

Williams Industrial Services Group subsidiary WISG Canada has secured a C$40m ($10.5m) contract to manage project controls for Bruce Power in Ontario, Canada.

Under the contract, Williams Canada will provide turnkey project controls services to Bruce Power.

The contract will involve ensuring accurate internal reporting for the important programs and projects of the company. The projects comprise the C$13bn ($3,422.9m) investment for the refurbishments and modernisation to extend the life of six nuclear reactors.

The Life-Extension Program of Bruce Power was initiated in 2016

Initiated in 2016, the Life-Extension Program of Bruce Power is expected to allow the electricity supplier to operate safely through 2064, while creating 22,000 direct and indirect jobs per year.

Additionally, the Major Component Replacement project of the company will start with Unit 6 in early 2020.

Williams power president Kelly Powers said: “This contract award is validation of our leadership in the nuclear construction and project services industry.

“We are able to leverage the strength of our brand, skills and experience that we have developed over 50-years in the nuclear industry in the U.S. and now create a growing presence in Canada as well.

“Establishing our business in Ontario with new utility customers achieves a key goal in our strategic plan to grow and diversify Williams.”

Bruce Power produces 30% of Ontario’s electricity at 30% less than the average cost to generate residential power.

In 2018, Williams Industrial Services created Williams Canada and opened a local office to support its customers in Ontario, Canada.

The company formed a joint venture with Arc Energy Services in December 2018, to enhance the market potential for both companies by combining their strengths to participate in a wider scope of projects. The companies intended to pursue a variety of projects in power generation and other markets.

Williams Industrial Services provides construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets.