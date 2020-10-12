Westwater will use the graphite in a pilot plant, currently under construction at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facilities near Amberg, Germany

The acquired graphite is planned for use in a pilot plant. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Energy materials developer Westwater Resources announced that it has received 30 metric tonnes (MT) of natural flake graphite concentrate at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facility in Hirschau, Germany.

The acquired graphite is planned for use in a pilot plant, currently under construction at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facilities near Amberg, Germany, and other facilities in Frankfort, Germany, Chicago, Illinois and Buffalo, New York.

Westwater intends to produce a total of more than 10 metric tonnes of three battery graphite products.

Westwater president and chief executive officer Christopher M Jones said: “This pilot plant is unique in several aspects. We are utilizing several years of accumulated science and engineering technical data to produce battery products through an environmentally sensitive process for testing by our prospective customers.

“This pilot will produce high quality and high-performance battery graphite products that will be consistent with our full-scale production facility.”

Westwater seeks a provisional patent for its unique graphite purification technology

The company is planning to carryout purification, which is the first step in preparing battery graphite concentrate, at locations under the direct supervision of Dorfner Anzaplan, in Germany. The purified product will later be sized and, spheronised at a nearby facility in the case of CSPG.

The large size fractions would be sent to a lab in Chicago for DEXDG production, while partially purified fraction to Buffalo, NY for high temperature furnace testing.

Under the pilot programme, Westwater intends measure all inputs, including energy and reagents, along with all outputs, preventing manufacture of high-performance battery graphite products from harming the surrounding environment.

Also, the measurements will be used in the Bankable Feasibility Study (FS) planned for mid- 2021, which includes plans for the final design of the commercial production facility.

The study is expected to be the basis for the construction of the facility from mid-2021 through 2022.

Furthermore, the company has applied with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the provisional patent for its unique graphite purification technology.

Jones added: “The Coosa Graphite Project is perfectly timed to take advantage of the advances in the electrification of our transportation system and grid electricity storage for renewable energy here in the United States and the rest of the world.

“These systems need graphite as a critical ingredient. Our development plan puts battery graphite in the marketplace and accelerates Westwater’s path to cash flow. We are getting our foot in the door early.”