Westwater Resources announces off-take agreement for sale of 100% of fines graphite production from its Kellyton plant. (Credit: Herbert Aust from Pixabay)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company (“Westwater Resources” or “Westwater”), announced the execution of a binding off-take agreement for the supply of its Fines material with Hiller Carbon, a leading supplier of pelletized materials to the steel and foundry industries.

Pursuant to the terms of the Off-Take Agreement, Westwater will supply natural graphite Fines material from its Kellyton Graphite Plant located near Kellyton, Alabama to Hiller Carbon’s plants located within the US. Graphite Fines are produced during the CSPG spherodizing process, one of the processing steps related to producing Westwater’s battery anode natural graphite, which remains the company’s main focus.

Under the terms of the Off-Take Agreement, Hiller Carbon will purchase, on an annual basis, 100% of Westwater’s Phase I Fines production which is expected to be approximately 14,000 mt/year. With the previously announced CSPG off-take agreements with Stellantis and SK On accounting for all of its anticipated battery anode material production, Westwater has now secured off-take agreements for the sale of 100% of both its CSPG and Fines Phase I production.

“Our graphite products specifically support current and future green carbon initiatives. We are excited to partner with Westwater Resources, a new and important natural graphite producer based in the U.S. Securing a local, reliable, and long-term source for this critical material is significant for our business and positions both our companies for long-term success,” said Martin (Marty) Hiller, Executive Chairman of Hiller Carbon.

Jon Jacobs, Westwater’s Chief Commercial Officer, added, “We are honored to work with the great team at Hiller Carbon. This deal represents our final commercial agreement for securing purchase commitments for all of our Phase I output and positions us to finalize the remainder of our construction financing.”