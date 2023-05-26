The agreement includes a plan for the delivery of the project and confirms the implementation of the important stage in Poland’s broader nuclear energy initiative, and paves way for the start of design activity later this year, with the construction contract expected in 2025

Officials signing the agreement. (Credit: Bechtel Corporation)

US-based companies Bechtel and Westinghouse Electric have teamed up with Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, to design and construct the first nuclear power plant in Poland.

The agreement includes a plan for the delivery of the project and confirms the implementation of the important stage in Poland’s broader nuclear energy initiative.

The partners have already started significant licensing and engineering work on the project, which is said to deliver reliable, clean and safe power to Poland.

The current agreement paves way for the start of design activity later this year, with the construction contract expected in 2025.

Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe acting president Łukasz Młynarkiewicz said: “An American consortium of highly experienced companies in the nuclear industry is being formed today in front of us, with the goal of designing and building the first nuclear power plant in Poland.

As an investor, we will actively cooperate with this consortium to consistently achieve successive milestones in the project until the power plant in Pomerania is commissioned.”

In November last year, the Polish government has selected the Westinghouse AP1000 reactor technology for its first-ever nuclear energy programme.

The AP1000 is the operating third generation reactor that features fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and comes with the smallest footprint.

Westinghouse AP1000 technology also has been selected for nine units in Ukraine, and at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the UK, and in the US.

In addition, four AP1000 reactors are currently setting operational performance and availability records in China with six additional reactors under construction.

In the US, one AP1000 reactor unit at Vogtle site has recently started producing power for the grid while a second unit prepares for initial fuel load.

Bechtel president and chief operating officer Craig Albert said: “This is an exciting moment for Poland, and we are honored to support their nuclear ambitions. Bechtel brings over 70 years of experience in the nuclear industry to this partnership.

“Together with Westinghouse, we look forward to working with PEJ, and Polish construction companies and suppliers to deliver the clean, reliable energy Poland needs.”

