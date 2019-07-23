Westinghouse Electric Company announced the acquisition of NA Engineering Associates Inc., a Canadian-based provider of comprehensive engineering solutions including significant nuclear expertise.

Westinghouse acquires NA Engineering Associates.

This acquisition supports Westinghouse’s strategic growth initiatives by expanding the company’s footprint in Canada.

“We are proud to support our customers across the world, including the Canadian market, with a wide variety of technical products and services. Bringing NA Engineering Associates into our portfolio further diversifies our engineering capabilities in the energy and infrastructure industries and provides us with a platform to enable further growth,” said President and Chief Executive Officer José Emeterio Gutiérrez. “We welcome the highly skilled employee base from NA Engineering Associates to our team, which further strengthens our position as the first choice for safe, clean and efficient energy solutions for our customers worldwide.”

Through the transaction, Westinghouse acquires the Canadian facilities that comprise the current NA Engineering Associates footprint, including offices in Kincardine, Ontario and Stratford, Ontario, to better serve our customer base, and adds approximately 60 technical and professional employees.

Nick Aroutzidis, president and chief executive officer of NA Engineering Associates, said, “We are excited to join Westinghouse, a leader in the global nuclear industry, and contribute our deep engineering expertise to support the company going forward.”

Source: Company Press Release