Itron’s Western Power solution enhances electricity distribution network, enables automated data collection, new remote services and proactively monitors faults and outages

Image: Itron’s Western Power solution enhances electricity distribution network. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Itron, which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Western Power, a government owned utility located in the south west of Western Australia, will deploy Itron’s standards-based network technology, connecting nearly 240,000 electricity meters to improve efficiency, reliability and customer service.

With Itron’s solution, Western Power will enhance visibility into the operation of its electricity distribution network, which will enable automated data collection, new remote services and the ability to proactively monitor faults and outages. The solution will also enable Western Power to better manage distributed energy resources, including managing rooftop solar systems and battery storage.

“Western Power is committed to delivering on the changing energy needs of our customers,” said Jacqui Hall, Western Power’s acting chief financial officer. “With Itron’s IoT network as the foundation, we will be better placed to deploy advanced meters on our grid, to improve safety performance, reliability and operating efficiency. Advanced metering infrastructure is also one of the keys that will help unlock energy options and innovations for our customers such as renewables, community batteries and microgrids.”

“Our proven solution complies with Australia’s regulatory standards and is designed to cost effectively improve operational efficiency for the utility’s central metropolitan area and major regional towns,” said Paul Nelsen, vice president of sales, APAC at Itron. “With Itron’s multi-application network and smart devices, Western Power will be able to realize its energy efficiency and customer service goals today while preparing for the future.”

Source: Company Press Release.