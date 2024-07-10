West Erregulla receives EPA approval. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Strike Energy Limited (Strike – ASX: STX) is pleased to provide an update on the primary approvals for the planned West Erregulla development as the operator of the EP469 Joint Venture, which contains the West Erregulla gas field.

The EP469 Joint Venture has received its Ministerial Statement issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA) (EP Act) for the upstream infrastructure for the development of the West Erregulla gas field. AGI Operations Pty Limited (a subsidiary of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG)) have simultaneously received their Ministerial Statement issued under the EP Act for the midstream infrastructure for the development of the West Erregulla Processing Plant and Pipeline.

Strike welcomes receipt of the Ministerial Statement, which represents the culmination of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process including technical evaluation and stakeholder consultation over more than three years.

Upon grant of the EP Act Part IV approval, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) has a 30-business day statutory timeframe to issue the draft conditions of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act 1999 (Cth) (EPBC) referral for review, along with a 10-business day statutory timeframe for consultation. This accredited assessment process enabled the EPA to assess the proposal against the EPBC Act requirements. The DCCEEW will consider the EPA approval assessment report and Strike expects to receive EPBC approval within the current quarter.

The EP469 JV is a joint venture between Strike Energy (50% & Operator) and Warrego Energy 469 Pty Ltd (50%).

This approval is a major de-risking event for the West Erregulla development project as the EP469 Joint Venture participants, together with AGIG as the select midstream service provider, continue to work towards a final investment decision (FID).