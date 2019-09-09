Iron Bridge Magnetite Project is located 145km south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, a joint venture between FMG Magnetite and Formosa Steel

Image:Weir secured £100m order for Iron Bridge Magnetite Project in Australia. Photo: Courtesy ofKhusenRustamov from Pixabay.

The Weir Group, an engineered mining equipment and services provider, has secured a £100m order to provide energy saving solutions to the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project in Australia.

Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, located 145km south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, is a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Magnetite and Formosa Steel IB.

Under the order, Weir would provide the scope of works including a range of crushing and pump equipment including Enduron High Pressure Grinding Rolls and GEHO pumps, to reduce energy consumption and wet tailings waste by more than 30% compared to traditional mining technologies.

The first ore is expected to be delivered in 2022

Once fully operational, the Iron Bridge project, with a $2.6bn (£2bn) investment in premium magnetite iron ore reserves, produces 22 million wet metric tons per annum, and the first ore is expected to be delivered in 2022.

Weir Group chief executive officer Jon Stanton said: “We are delighted to have secured this landmark contract, which is Weir’s largest-ever individual mining order. Fortescue challenged us to help create one of the most energy and cost-efficient magnetite ore processing facilities in the world.

“Our engineers have worked relentlessly to design a solution that is truly innovative – delivering significant energy, water and cost savings. This is a great example of working in close partnership with an ambitious customer who shares our passion for using innovative engineering to make mining more productive and sustainable.”

Founded in 2003, Fortescue is focused on its vision to be the safest, lowest cost, most profitable mining company. It has discovered and developed major iron ore deposits and constructed significant mines across the world.

Weir Group is engaged in providing original equipment and aftermarket services to mining, infrastructure and upstream oil and gas markets, and aims at solvingcustomers’toughest operating challenges safely, efficiently and sustainably.