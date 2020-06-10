TDM has the engineering talent to introduce the Waterhound Solution and explore clients' needs to optimise performance

Industrial effluent into river. (Credit: Waterhound Futures)

Waterhound Futures Ltd, recently announced it will enter into an agency agreement with Total Development & Management, Inc. (TDM) to provide its predictive software diagnostics, collectively known as “The Waterhound Solution,” to the U.K. industrial wastewater treatment system marketplace. Waterhound Futures provides software, simulators and predictive diagnostics, while TDM is a well-established engineering services provider that will handle sales, marketing, system audits and installation issues. Waterhound Futures will work with TDM liaison, Doug Broughton, an industry expert with three decades of experience in designing, building and retrofitting food and beverage plants in the UK, South East Asia and Africa.

“We are excited to announce this engagement with TDM, a prominent engineering firm,” said Julie King, Waterhound Futures Managing Director, International. “This is a great opportunity to both introduce and further beta-test our award-winning Waterhound Solution in a thriving industrial marketplace with a constant need for up-to-date, accurate monitoring of all water treatment processes. The Waterhound Solution provides innovative predictive maintenance, not just routine or reactive maintenance. Our software accurately predicts problems before they begin, saving companies time and money.”

“We are very much look forward working with Waterhound Futures to bring the cost savings and environmental benefits of this software to our customers in the UK,” said Doug Broughton of TDM.

TDM has the engineering talent to introduce the Waterhound Solution and explore clients’ needs to optimise performance of their wastewater treatment assets. TDM’s principal, Doug Broughton has three decades of experience in designing, building and retrofitting food and beverage plants.

