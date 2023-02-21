Wärtsilä will provide GridSolv Quantum, its fully integrated, modular, and compact energy storage system for Zenobē’s energy storage system (ESS) project that delivers grid Stability Services using a transmission-connected battery

Wärtsilä will supply a 200MW/400MWh energy storage system. (Credit: Wärtsilä)

Finnish engineering company Wärtsilä will supply a 200MW/400MWh energy storage system to Zenobē Energy, under an Engineered Equipment Delivery (EEQ) contract.

Previously known as Battery Energy Storage Solutions, Zenobē is an independent owner and operator of battery storage facilities and electric vehicle fleet in the UK.

The company’s energy storage project in Blackhillock, Scotland, is said to be the world’s first to deliver stability services using a transmission-connected battery.

Wärtsilä will provide GridSolv Quantum, its fully integrated, modular, and compact energy storage system for Zenobē’s ESS facility.

The ESS project, which supports the grid operators related to balancing supply and demand, power stability and constraints, is expected to operate in the second half of 2024.

Wärtsilä energy storage and optimisation vice president Andy Tang said: “Wärtsilä is proud to deliver this pioneering energy storage project alongside Zenobē.

“This is a first-of-its-kind project that will help balance the UK grid as it targets 100% renewable energy generation.

“Energy storage is playing a critical role in delivering a stable supply of electricity during the global transition to renewable energy. Alongside our partners and customers, Wärtsilä is leading the way to a clean energy future.”

Wärtsilä battery system will offer stability services, including short-circuit level and true synthetic inertia, which are crucial for grid function when fossil fuel power plants phase out.

It will be integrated with the project’s inverter technology and will be controlled by GEMS Digital Energy Platform, Wärtsilä’s advanced energy management system

GEMS platform will also leverage machine learning along with historic and real-time data analytics to optimise operations, while eliminating network constraints.

Using GEMS Fleet Direct and Power Plant Controller, Zenobē can remotely monitor, operate, identify, and diagnose equipment with unrivalled safety, reliability, and flexibility.

Zenobē network infrastructure director Semih Oztreves said: “The battery at Blackhillock brings together the very latest in grid-scale battery technology that will be crucial to lower consumer bills and enable more renewable energy onto the grid.

“With Wärtsilä and other project partners, we look forward to delivering this significant grid infrastructure project that will be an important milestone in the UK’s net zero transition.”

Last week, Zenobē reached financial close on Phase 1 of the project and has selected Wärtsilä, H&MV, SMA Solar Technology and GE Grid Solutions as its key suppliers.