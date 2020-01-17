The company will be responsible for transitioning, training, and developing the workforce of BPL to manage the new technology

Wartsila to provide O&M services for 132MW power plant in Bahamas. (Credit: Wärtsilä)

Finland-based technology group Wärtsilä has signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement with Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL) for the 132MW power plant.

Wartsila has built and delivered the power plant in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, which began its commercial operations in December last year.

Under the agreement, the company will be responsible for transitioning, training, and developing the workforce of BPL to manage new technology.

Bahamas Power and Light Company CEO Whitney Heastie said: “Wärtsilä’s performance has been outstanding, and we are very grateful to the company for their support, professionalism and expertise in delivering and constructing the plant so quickly.

“We are now extending this cooperation through the O&M agreement, which will enable the plant to be expertly operated and maintained until such time as our own staff are trained to take over.”

Wärtsilä engines installed for the project can also be operated using gas

The output of the power plant is generated by seven Wärtsilä 50 engines and using heavy fuel.

Wartsila said that the engines can also be operated using gas when it is available and further reduce its operational costs of the power plant.

It also said that the operational flexibility of the plant enables introduction of increased levels of renewable energy into the system.

Wärtsilä Americas North energy business director Mikael Backman said: “Lifecycle support to the customer is at the heart of Wärtsilä’s strategy, and the O&M agreement is an important part of that commitment.

“The efficiency of the Wärtsilä power plant will considerably lower BPL’s fuel costs, and the fuel and operational flexibility of the engines will deliver notable benefits.”

The power generated by the plant is expected to meet 50% of this year’s summer peak load on the island of New Providence.

In December 2018, Wärtsilä had secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Clifton Pier Station A power plant project.