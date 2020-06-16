The testing and certifying party was the classification society DNV GL, the world’s leading classification society

Wärtsilä 31SG engine generating set. (Credit: Wärtsilä)

The technology group Wärtsilä was awarded type certification in April 2020 for its highly efficient 12 MWe Wärtsilä 31SG gas fuelled generating set. This is the largest synchronous generating set of this technology globally that has been awarded the unit certificate after full scale testing. This verifies the design and engineering standards as being in full compliance with Germany’s grid code requirements. The testing and certifying party was the classification society DNV GL, the world’s leading classification society.

Germany is the first country in Europe to have implemented generating set certification with detail guidelines for grid code compliance, although other countries have already or are in the process of requiring similar compliance. The German grid connection rules are specified in low, medium, high, and extra high voltage levels, and any power plant connection to the network should comply with these rules.

“Germany is showing the way forward in utilising renewable sources of energy, such as wind and solar, and this strategy aligns with Wärtsilä’s vision of a 100 percent renewable energy future. The intermittent nature of renewable energy increases the need for flexible balancing solutions in the power systems and this is why Wärtsilä’s flexible gas fuelled solutions are an important enabler in the energy transition. Being awarded this German grid code compliance certification brings our vision a further step towards realisation,” says Niklas Doktar, Director, Solution Design, Wärtsilä Energy Business.

Wärtsilä 31SG engine is available from 7.5 to 12 MWe. Certification of the Wärtsilä 31SG places it in a leading market position for 2-stage turbocharged engines. All other gas fuelled Wärtsilä generating sets are currently under certification.

