Waratah Super Battery completes first stage of energisation. (Credit: Akaysha.)

Akaysha Energy together with its delivery partners Consolidated Power Projects, Transgrid, Powin and eks Energy completed the first stage of energisation of the Waratah Super Battery for EnergyCo, with energisation of the Waratah substation at 330kV, facilitated from Transgrid’s Munmorah Substation. This paves the way for commissioning works to commence on the project, and is a key milestone in moving towards commercial operations and delivering the SIPS Service to the NSW electrical network.

Nick Finch, Chief Engineer at Akaysha says this is a significant milestone for the Waratah Super Battery as it moves towards the testing and commissioning phase, “Completion of Waratah’s connection process and registration of the NEM’s largest single DUID at 850MW has taken an incredible amount of collaboration between AEMO, Transgrid, Aurecon, EKS, Powin, and our engineering team. This massive milestone is a testament to teamwork and sign of the evolving connection landscape in the NEM. It’s such an exciting time to be in this industry.”

The Waratah Super Battery (WSB) project aims to enhance grid reliability in NSW, Australia whilst building one of the world’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS) to stabilize the grid during the state’s transition from coal-fired power. Collaboration with stakeholders like Transgrid and AEMO ensures regulatory alignment. Aurecon, serving as the grid consultant, supported Akaysha across aspects such as the grid connection application, whilst emphasizing innovation and sustainability in energy solutions.