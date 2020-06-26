Upon completion, the project is expected to be largest water supply system in Bhagalpur

WABAG secures contract to improve water supply system in Indian state. (Credit: Martin Str/Pixabay.)

India-based water treatment company WABAG has secured a contract from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCo) for water supply management in Bhagalpur in the Indian state of Bihar.

Under the contract worth INR2,780m ($36.7m), WABAG will be responsible for design, construction and operation of 141 million litres per day (MLD) Raw Water Intake works on River Ganga at Bhagalpur as well as a 90MLD water treatment plant with proprietary Plate Settler technology and 29km of Clear Water Rising Main.

Upon completion, the project is expected to be largest water supply system in Bhagalpur and will also support approximately 600,000 people.

WABAG said that the water supply system is expected to become a continuous source of clean and safe drinking water for the city.

The firm will be responsible for operating and maintaining the plant for 10 years after execution of the project.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) is funding the water supply project.

WABAG India Cluster CEO Pankaj Sachdeva said: “We are proud to be associated with the Govt. of Bihar for developing sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure.

“The project reflects WABAG’s commitment to fulfilling Govt. of Bihar’s vision of providing clean and safe drinking water and sanitation to every household of the state.

“Further, this project reinforces WABAG’s reputation of winning and successfully executing multilateral funded jobs globally.”

Currently, the firm is developing wastewater infrastructure such as sewage treatment plants, sewage pumping stations and others in many zones of Patna that include Pahari, Karmalichak, Digha and Kankarbagh.

Additionally, WABAG will manage the sewerage infrastructure in 4 out of the 6 zones of Patna after execution of the projects, to ensure a cleaner and healthier ecosystem for the people of the city.