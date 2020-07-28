The fund was established to support the development of innovative clean energy projects in WA

The government’s package focuses on renewable energy technologies. (Credit: Government of Western Australia)

The WA Government has launched a $66.3m package focused on renewable energy technologies to help kick-start the state’s economy.

$44.5 million worth of infrastructure will be installed in Western Australia’s North-West as part of a Regional Infrastructure Stimulus package. The package includes:

an additional 50 standalone power systems

installation of nine Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in nine regional communities

infrastructure upgrades in remote Aboriginal communities.

Each BESS project will take three months to deliver, reduce generation costs by up to $322,000 a year and create approximately 20 jobs during design, construction and installation phases.

A further $10 million will be invested towards the Clean Energy Future Fund, adding to the $9.3 million initially invested. The fund was established to support the development of innovative clean energy projects in WA, and is administered by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation with support from Energy Policy WA. Clean energy innovators can apply for funding of between $250,000 and $2 million for each clean energy project. Applications for the first round of funding are currently being assessed, and successful applicants will be announced later this year. Applications for the second round of funding will open in 2021.

$6 million worth of solar panels will be installed on social housing properties, which is expected to benefit around 500 properties and reduce electricity bills for program participants.

Up to 10 schools will benefit from a $4 million investment to transform into smart, green Virtual Power Plants, receiving rooftop solar panel systems and commercial batteries. This will allow the local community to contribute and withdraw power from the solar they generate, and reduce power bills for both schools and community participants.

$1.8 million will provide for solar panels to be installed at up to 60 bus and rail stations.

Bus stations include:

Mirrabooka Station

Stadium bus layover

Henley Brook Station.

Train stations include:

Mandurah

Warwick

Aubin Grove

Kwinana

Murdoch

Rockingham

Wellard

Warnbro.

