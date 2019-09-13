Supporting Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), VOS Stone is on duty 24/7, day and night, deploying service teams to the wind turbines

Image: VOS Stone is currently operating in the Hohe See Wind Farm. Photo: courtesy of Vroon.

Vroon said that its dedicated walk-to-work (W2W) vessel VOS Stone is currently operating in the Hohe See Wind Farm. Located approximately 98km from the German coast, the Wind Farm covers an area of roughly 42 km², with water depths of up to 40m.

Supporting Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), VOS Stone is on duty 24/7, day and night, deploying service teams to the wind turbines. These operations are carried out via a gangway or by crew-transfer vessel. In addition to these duties, VOS Stone is also supplying fuel, water and food to the Jack-Ups in the Wind Farm, with all operations performed from the Danish port of Esjberg. VOS Stone’s ability to provide both W2W and supply-duty services, the latter normally carried out by a platform-supply vessel, streamlines operations, improves efficiency and reduces costs for the client.

VOS Stone, and her sister VOS Start, are modern vessels, purpose built for Vroon in 2017 to support offshore operations in both the Renewable and Oil & Gas industries. Both are equipped with motion-compensated offshore gangways and 50T active-heave-compensated cranes. A covered warehouse on the main-deck level enhances versatility for cargo handling, passenger transfers or subsea-support operations. VOS Stone and VOS Start offer hotel-type accommodation for up to 60 client personnel, with comfortable cabins, fully equipped office space, WI-FI connection and recreation facilities that include both a cinema and a gym.

We wish VOS Stone and all crew members continued safe and successful operations.

Source: Company Press Release