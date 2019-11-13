All operations are being conducted from the port of Ostend, Belgium, with VOS Start on duty 24/7, safely deploying service teams to the wind turbines

Image: VOS Start begins operating in Belgian waters. Photo: Courtesy of Foundry Co/Pixabay

Our dedicated walk-to-work (W2W) vessel VOS Start is currently operating for Parkwind in the Northwester 2 Wind Farm. Located near the Belgian Coast, Northwester 2 is the seventh project to be constructed in the Belgian North Sea and Parkwind’s fourth project. The Northwester 2 Farm will comprise 23 Vestas turbines, with a total capacity of 219 MW.

All operations are being conducted from the port of Ostend, Belgium, with VOS Start on duty 24/7, safely deploying service teams to the wind turbines. These operations are carried out via a gangway or by crew-transfer vessel (CTV).

VOS Start’s capabilities facilitate the provision of not only W2W services, but also supply duties that are normally carried out by platform-supply vessels (PSV). This helps streamline operations and reduce costs for the client. For this charter, VOS Start has been fitted with a three-dimensional motion-compensation system (3D Tip), with a lift capacity of up to 5 tons.

VOS Start and her sister VOS Stone are modern vessels, purpose built for Vroon in 2017 to support offshore operations in the Renewable and Oil & Gas industries. Both are equipped with motion-compensated offshore gangways and 50T active-heave-compensated cranes. A covered warehouse on the main-deck level enhances versatility for cargo handling, passenger transfers or subsea-support operations.

VOS Stone and VOS Start provide hotel-type accommodation for up to 60 client personnel, with comfortable cabins, fully equipped office space, WI-FI connection and recreation facilities that include both a cinema and a gym.