Vital Battery Metals acquires Dickson Lake Lithium Project. (Credit: Artyom Korshunov on Unsplash)

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is pleased to announce it has increased its presence in the lithium market by acquiring, for the cost of staking, the Dickson Lake Lithium Project (“Dickson” or the “Project”). The Project consists of 464 single-cell mining claims covering approximately 9,780 hectares and is near Imagine Lithium and Georgia Lake Lithium Deposits. With the recent acquisitions of Dickson and the Schofield Lithium Project, the Company now owns over 18,000 hectares of prospective lithium properties in Northern Ontario.

Chief Executive Officer of Vital, Adrian Lamoureux, comments, “We are very proud to add the Dickson Lake Lithium Project to our portfolio. We believe that the Project ticks a lot of boxes in terms of cost, location, mapped pegmatites, road access, geological environment, and geochemical signatures. We are especially proud that in the past two weeks we have been able to acquire over 18,000 hectares of prospective lithium properties near companies such as Brunswick Exploration, Imagine Lithium and Rock Tech Lithium without added dilution. We intend to continue to build a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders. We look forward to providing shareholders with a detailed initial work plan in the coming weeks.”

The Project is situated within the Quetico subprovince, an Archean aged terrane comprised predominantly of metasedimentary gneiss, derived migmatites, granitoid intrusives and amphibolite. The rocks have undergone regional metamorphism to almandine-amphibolite facies. Metasedimentary rocks are dominantly greywacke in composition, with lesser arenite and arkose. Migmitization of these metasediments is generally pervasive with some sections remaining unaffected. Intrusive bodies range in composition from granite to quartz monzonite and are, for the most part, in gradational contact with migmatite.

Mapping completed in 1974 by Carter(3) indicates that there are at least 25 pegmatite outcrops on the Project. These are primarily composed of white and pink pegmatite with minor aplite (garnet, biotite and tourmaline). The pegmatites mapped vary in size from single small outcrops to areas that are 1,000m long and 100m wide. Although the previous mapping indicates that there are pegmatites present on the Project, the Company has yet to determine the dimensions or extent of any mineralization that may be present on the Project. The Project has been underexplored but saw sporadic exploration for base metals in the late 1980s.

Source: Company Press Release