Vision Lithium expands Sirmac Lithium project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay,)

Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTC PINK: ABEPF) (the “Company” or “Vision Lithium”) is pleased to report that it has staked 131 claims adjacent to its 100% owned Sirmac lithium property Northwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Sirmac property is now comprised of 155 map-staked claims covering 7,760 hectares (77 km2). The property is located approximately 200 kilometres South of the Whabouchi lithium mine and 180 km by road Northwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

The claims join the Main Lithium zone and East Lithium zone claims and better surround and protect the East zone mineralized trends and extend the ground coverage more than 10 km to the East and Southeast. Ground work is planned for the new claims in the upcoming summer in search of new lithium discoveries.

Yves Rougerie, President and CEO of Vision Lithium commented, “There is another lithium deposit, which lies about 40 km to the east of our Sirmac property and much of our newly staked land pushes our property package to the east in that direction. There are no known dikes in that stretch of land despite being in the same belt of rocks, as much of the area is covered in glacial sands and gravels that hide the underlying bedrock. Work on our newly staked claims will focus on further exploration to identify new mineralized lithium dikes. This work will go hand in hand with exploration of the original Sirmac property that has yet to be fully explored.”

