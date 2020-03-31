Vestas has led the country’s wind industry with over 5 GW capacity installed and over 2,200 wind turbines

Image: Vestas wins turbine order in France. (Credit: PixabayIngoMoringo.)

Vestas has received a 109 MW order for a project in France that includes the supply and installation of 26 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for a minimum period of 10 years.

Since the installation of its first turbine in France in 1991, Vestas has led the country’s wind industry with over 5 GW capacity installed and over 2,200 wind turbines. These numbers place the company as the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in France, with a 30 percent total market share.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are scheduled for 2021. The project and customer are undisclosed.