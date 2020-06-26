The latest order is Vestas’ eighth wind turbine order in Vietnam, bringing its total footprint to nearly 700MW in the country

Vestas to supply wind turbines in Vietnam. (Credit: Pixabay/JacLou DL.)

Vestas, the Denmark-based wind turbine-maker, has secured yet another order to supply turbines for a 48MW wind farm in Vietnam.

The order was placed by Vietnamese developer Phong Lieu Wind Power, for a wind farm to be located in the Quang Tri Province.

For the order, Vestas will supply 12 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode.

The Danish company also stated that Phong Lieu wind farm will leverage its siting, project management and transportation capabilities to develop and deliver site-specific solutions in the remote and complex mountainous terrain of the region.

The order also includes 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) services, designed to maximise energy production at the wind farm. The company will provide yield-based availability guarantee to the customer.

The order brings footprint of Vestas to 700MW in Vietnam

Construction of the wind farm is expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year, before the current wind feed-in tariff deadline comes into effect in the country.

This is the eighth order for Vestas in Vietnam, bringing its footprint to over 300MW in the region and a total of almost 700MW in the country.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Vietnam is the most active country in the South East Asia region for wind energy, and the Vestas team there has done an outstanding job of capturing the majority of this market.

“We are very glad to continue this journey through our partnership with Phong Lieu Wind Power JSC to develop this project and continue to make the most out of the excellent wind resources in the Quang Tri province.”

Earlier this month, Vestas secured an engineering procurement construction (EPC) contract from REE Corporation, for the 48MW Tra Vinh V1-3 project, an intertidal wind farm in Vietnam.

It is the second full EPC contract that the company has secured in the country and for the order it will supply 12 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.0MW operating mode.