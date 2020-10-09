The upgrade to 6.0 MW delivers an increase in energy production of more than three percent compared to 5.6 MW depending on site-specific conditions, while siteability parameters are maintained

Vestas upgrades EnVentus turbines to 6.0 MW. (Credit: Pixabay/Steppinstars.)

Demonstrating its continued focus on innovation and product development, Vestas has upgraded the EnVentus platform’s existing turbine variants to 6.0 MW standard rating. The upgrade to 6.0 MW delivers an increase in energy production of more than three percent compared to 5.6 MW depending on site-specific conditions, while siteability parameters are maintained. The upgrade is enabled by advancements in load assessment and hardware upgrades specific to generator, gearbox and cooling system.

At the same time, Vestas is installing the V162-6.0 MW prototype turbine at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark. It will be installed next to the V150-5.6 MW prototype that is already upgraded to 6.0MW. Following final installation of the V162-6.0 MW turbine in mid-October, the prototype will undergo an extensive test and verification programme to ensure reliability before serial production commences in the second quarter of 2021.

“With this upgrade, we once again optimise our technology offering and reduce of the cost of energy with our relentless commitment to innovation and product development. It marks an important step forward in our journey to realise the potential of our modular EnVentus platform architecture and it is a great achievement by the many Vestas employees involved”, says Anders Nielsen, Vestas Chief Technology Officer.

With tip height up to 250m and a swept area of more than 20,000m2, the V162-6.0 MW applies the largest rotor size in the Vestas portfolio to maximise energy production at low to medium wind sites.

Introduced in 2019, the Enventus platform is the next generation of Vestas technology, building on and leveraging proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customisation needs more efficiently through advanced modularity. Since the launch of the EnVentus platform, Vestas has secured orders for more than 1 GW across four different markets.

