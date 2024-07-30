The OranjeWind offshore wind farm will be powered by 53 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. (Credit: Vestas)

Vestas has bagged a firm wind turbine contract for the 795MW OranjeWind offshore wind farm, located in the Dutch North Sea.

As part of the contract, the Danish turbine manufacturer will handle the supply, delivery, and commissioning of 53 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines.

To be developed approximately 53km off the Dutch coast in the province of Noord-Holland, the OranjeWind project is estimated to generate about 3TWh of clean energy per year.

The electricity produced by the offshore wind facility is expected to power an equivalent of over one million Dutch homes. The project will feature a grid connection capacity of 760MW, with an additional 35MW of excess capacity to optimise the use of the connection, even during lower production periods.

The OranjeWind project was secured by German renewable developer RWE in 2022 as part of the Dutch Hollandse Kust West VII tender.

Last week, TotalEnergies agreed to acquire a 50% stake in the OranjeWind offshore wind project from RWE. The subsequently formed 50-50 joint venture (JV) by the parties also took the investment decision to develop the Dutch offshore wind farm.

Vestas anticipates commencing the installation of wind turbines in 2027. Following installation, Vestas will also service the assets under a five-year service agreement, followed by a long-term operational support agreement.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “OranjeWind sets a high bar for technological innovations and sustainability, and we are delighted to deliver our solutions, including our offshore flagship wind turbine, for this project in the Netherlands.

“Our entire team is looking forward to working together with the OranjeWind project team on this exciting and ambitious wind farm in the North Sea.”

The offshore construction of the OranjeWind offshore wind farm is anticipated to commence in 2026, with full commissioning scheduled in early 2028.