Vestas secures 300 MW order of EnVentus turbines for Goose Creek Wind in the USA. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Vestas has received a 300 MW order from Apex Clean Energy to power the Goose Creek Wind project in Illinois, USA. The order consists of 50 V162-6.2 MW turbines delivered in 6.0 MW operating mode.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“Our advanced modularised design in the EnVentus platform enables our customers to expand their wind energy portfolios through customisable solutions, and we’re thrilled to partner with Apex Clean Energy on the Goose Creek Wind farm in Illinois, bringing the state closer to reaching its goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050”, said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

“Goose Creek Wind will positively impact domestic energy security while delivering substantial economic benefits, including long-term positions and hundreds of construction jobs, as well as significant tax revenue and landowner payments in Piatt County, Illinois,” said Mark Goodwin, President and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “Through this partnership with Vestas, Apex was able to tailor Goose Creek to Piatt County’s needs, demonstrating an unmatched commitment to working with the local community”.

The project will support nearly 400 construction jobs, eight long-term positions, and approximately $200 million in tax revenue and landowner payments in Illinois.

Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Source: Company Press Release