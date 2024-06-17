The Nordseecluster A offshore wind project will be powered by 44 V236-15.0 MW turbines. (Credit: Vestas)

Vestas has bagged a contract from RWE to supply turbines for the 660MW Nordseecluster A offshore wind project located in the eastern part of the German North Sea.

As part of the contract, the Danish turbine manufacturer will handle the supply, delivery, and commissioning of 44 V236-15.0 MW turbines.

RWE offshore wind chief operating officer Thomas Michel said: “We are very pleased to enter the execution phase for our Nordseecluster A project – which itself is already a great achievement. Many thanks to all involved.

“Now all focus is on delivery and we are excited about the future cooperation laying ahead of us.”

Vestas anticipates completing the delivery and commissioning of the turbines by 2026. Following installation, Vestas will also oversee maintenance for the turbines under a five-year service agreement, followed by an operational support agreement.

Vestas northern and central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are pleased to be involved in this pivotal project for Europe’s offshore wind industry which is also a reflection of our commitment to promoting clean energy solutions. Vestas remain dedicated to leading the shift towards a more sustainable future.

“Our thanks go to RWE for the great collaboration over several years to make this project happen, our entire team is looking forward to delivering the Nordseecluster.”

Nordseecluster A along with the 900MW Nordseecluster B makes up the 1.6GW Nordseecluster cluster for which RWE had taken an investment decision in May 2024.

The two offshore wind farms will be built nearly 50km north of the Juist island.

Vestas was chosen by RWE as the preferred supplier for the Nordseecluster cluster in February 2023, and the conditional contract for the two phases was signed last month.

Nordseecluster B is expected to use 60 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. Construction of this offshore wind farm is likely to begin in 2027 with an aim to start commercial operation in early 2029.

Overall, the Nordseecluster cluster is projected to yield enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 households through an annual power production of nearly 6.5 terawatt hours.