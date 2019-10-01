The Danish turbine-maker has received five turbine orders and service agreements in the US

Image: Vestas wins 1.3GW orders in the US. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured five orders to supply turbines for wind projects in the US totalling 1.3GW.

Vestas did not reveal the details of each project and the customers. For the first order, Vestas has agreed to supply V120-2.2MW turbines with a capacity of 359MW. The project has a total nameplate capacity of 400MW and previously the customer had purchased V112-3.45MW turbines from the Danish company.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, coupled with a 10-year service agreement for optimised performance during the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is planned for next year and commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

For the second order, Vestas has agreed to supply its V136-3.45MW turbines in 3.6MW Power Optimised Mode for a wind project in the US, totalling 230MW. With a nameplate capacity of 241MW, the customer had earlier purchased 2MW turbines.

For this order, Vestas will supply and commission the turbines, and also provide services for 20 years during the lifetime of the project.

Delivery will begin in the second quarter of next year and commissioning is expected to take place during the third quarter of next year.

For the third order, Vestas has agreed to supply its V110-2.0MW turbines, totalling 134MW, for an American wind project.

Delivery of the order will take place during next year’s second quarter and commissioning in the fourth quarter. The order includes a multi-year service agreement for optimised performance of the project during its lifetime.

The fourth order includes supplying V120-2.2MW turbines totalling 256MW for a US wind project. The order will be executed in the second quarter of next year and the commissioning is expected to take place in the fourth quarter. The order includes a 10-year service agreement.

For the fifth order, the company has agreed to supply a combination of V150-4.2MW turbines and V136-3.45 turbines to delivered in 3.7MW Power Optimised Mode, totalling 337MW, for an American wind farm.

The order was placed by a JV between RES and Steelhead Americas

The project was originally developed by Roaring Fork Wind, a joint venture between RES (Renewable Energy Systems) and Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America.

For the order, Vestas will supply and commission the turbines and also provide services for 20 years, for optimised performance of the wind farm. Turbine delivery will take place in early next year and the commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of next year.