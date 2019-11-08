Contract merges utility best practices and industry standards for greater process and system efficiency

Image: AltaGas Canada to use VertexOne’s new SAP S/4HANA. Photo: Courtesy of Boskampi/Pixabay

VertexOne, a leading provider of utility Customer Information System (CIS) solutions, today announced the renewal of its partnership with legacy customer AltaGas Utilities (AUI), to focus on deploying a CIS replacement project.

With this partnership, AltaGas Canada (ACI) subsidiaries, AUI, Heritage Gas Limited (HGL), and Pacific Northern Gas (PNG) will upgrade to VertexOne’s new SAP S/4HANA system. This collaboration allows the three Canadian gas utilities to standardize and support changing customer and regulation requirements in the provinces they serve.

“VertexOne is excited for this partnership with AUI, HGL, and PNG as we upgrade them to the newest technologies for customer services and customer engagement,” said John Herron, Vice President of business development at VertexOne. “This project builds upon our two-decade partnership with AUI and PNG and we look forward to extending our business process as a service (BPaaS) for the next decade and beyond.”

Under this new contract, AUI, HGL, and PNG will move from VertexOne’s legacy systems onto its updated solution backed by SAP S/4HANA to standardize on industry practices and requirements to drive success in the following areas:

Customer Service and Technology: Customers will enjoy modern customer self-serve functionality that improves the customers’ experience and is adaptable to changing customer needs.

Business Processes and Technology: The utilities will enhance business processes by adopting industry-leading best practices and technology to deliver integrated customer service in an efficient and effective manner.

Deregulated and Regulated Billing: Enhanced system and data integrity for billing and increased ability to respond to process efficiency initiatives and mandatory requirements.

Cloud Based Hosting: Increased ability to maintain up-to-date technology, responsive system support, and business continuity through partnership with a dedicated provider.

“AUI, HGL, and PNG are embarking on an important business transformation project. The three utilities reviewed the market options and jointly came to the conclusion that VertexOne was the most comprehensive solution of products and services to meet our current and future needs,” said Mark Lowther, AUI President. “This project will allow for the evolution and transformation of our business practices to merge with industry standard practices. It will result in a flexible and user-centric set of systems that improves internal and external services through more efficient processes.”

The project began in October and includes VertexOne’s fully hosted and managed business process as a service. Once the new systems go-live, VertexOne’s BPaaS services will continue to provide customer and business value for decades to come for AUI, HGL, and PNG.

Source: Company Press Release