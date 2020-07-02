The project forms part of a wider strategy to recycle more and recover more energy from waste in Alton

Veolia’s advanced energy recovery facility is planned to be built in Alton, UK. (Credit: Veolia)

Veolia, a provider of waste, water and energy management services, has submitted planning application for the proposed advanced energy recovery facility near Alton, UK.

The project, which will save 65,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, forms part of a wider strategy to recycle more and recover more energy from waste in the area.

The new advanced energy recovery facility will feature advanced technology designed to utilise non-recyclable ‘residual’ waste to produce power, which will be supplied to the National Grid.

In a press statement, Veolia said: “Submission of this application follows a period of extensive pre-application public consultation, which was undertaken between February and March 2020, before the current social distancing measures were introduced.”

Veolia’s advanced energy recovery facility to create 300 construction jobs

Expected to create over 300 jobs during construction phase and 40 permanent jobs once operational, the facility will provide enough electricity for 75,000 Hampshire homes.

Veolia UK and Ireland chief technology and innovation officer Richard Kirkman said: “This facility will allow Hampshire to lead the way in waste management, saving 65,000 tonnes of carbon emissions compared to landfill and delivering a 30% increase in energy efficiency.

“In terms of a green recovery, this represents an important investment in new clean infrastructure that will contribute towards reaching the carbon net-zero target as well as providing new construction jobs and permanent local employment.”

In 2017, British renewable energy developer REG Power Management and Veolia have announced plans to collaborate on utilising landfill sites in England to house green energy projects.

The two firms have been working with each other for more than four years for adding value to the landfill portfolio of the French company by developing various solar farms.