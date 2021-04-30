This follows the company’s previous announcement of the selection of KBR as the EPC contractor for the facility

Venture Global LNG makes announcement in development of Plaquemines LNG Export Facility. (Credit: Mohamed Aly from Pixabay)

Venture Global LNG announced a new partnership with Zachry Group in the development of the Plaquemines LNG export project. This follows the company’s previous announcement of the selection of KBR as the EPC contractor for the facility. KBR and Zachry Group will together, through a new joint venture, as KZJV, execute the development, engineering, procurement and construction under the EPC contract for Phase 1 of Plaquemines LNG.

KZJV will integrate highly modularized, owner-furnished equipment for the 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) nameplate facility, identical to the systems being successfully delivered and installed at Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass project. Construction of this project will result in thousands of jobs.

CEO Mike Sabel stated, “Venture Global is thrilled to have the expertise and exceptional record of both KBR and Zachry Group behind Plaquemines LNG, as we embark on construction of our second facility. Combining the world-class experience of KBR in engineering, program management and integration with Zachry Group’s proven track record in project delivery and direct hire construction will enable Venture Global LNG to build on the historic success of Calcasieu Pass and continue our commitment to safe, on-time and on-budget execution.”

Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG project has contracted 3.5 MTPA of the facility’s 10 MTPA first phase under binding 20-year offtake agreements and received both DOE export authorization and final FERC approval.

Source: Company Press Release