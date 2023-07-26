The project is one of the largest solar projects in the prefecture, featuring 118,848 solar photovoltaic panels installed on 102 hectares of land, capable of supplying approximately 10,443 Japanese households with clean, renewable energy annually

Vena Energy announces commercial operation of Nanao solar project in Japan. (Credit: VENA ENERGY)

Vena Energy, Asia-Pacific’s leading renewable energy company, announced today the commercial operation of the 51 MW “Nanao” Solar Project in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. The project is one of the largest solar projects in the prefecture, featuring 118,848 solar photovoltaic panels installed on 102 hectares of land, capable of supplying approximately 10,443 Japanese households with clean, renewable energy annually. Compared to thermal energy, the Nanao Solar Project can reduce up to 31,205 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and save more than 49 million litres of water every year.

The Nanao Solar Project is a joint venture between Vena Energy and Kyudenko Corporation, a leading renewable energy facilities survey, design, and construction company in Japan. The project is also Vena Energy’s first renewable energy project in Ishikawa Prefecture.

“The Nanao Solar Project is another step in accelerating Japan’s green transformation and realizing its net-zero goals. We are grateful to the city of Nanao and the Ishikawa Prefecture for its support for the project,” said Raul Rienda, Head of Business, Japan. “We also extend our gratitude to Kyudenko Corporation for their unwavering commitment and exceptional expertise in the construction and delivery project.”

