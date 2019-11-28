Siemens Gamesa will supply 140 units of its latest version of the direct drive offshore wind turbine SG DD-193 for the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm zone

Image: Vattenfall extends turbine supply contract with Siemens Gamesa. Photo: courtesy of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Sweden-based power company Vattenfall has extended the turbine supply contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) for its offshore Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm zone in the Netherlands.

The two companies have agreed to extend the Hollandse Kust Zuid turbine supply to include HKZ 1&2 in addition to HKZ 3&4.

Under the terms of the new agreement, SGRE will supply 140 units of its latest version of the direct drive offshore wind turbine SG DD-193 for the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm zone.

The upgraded DD offshore wind turbine can increase its capacity up to 11MW under certain site conditions.

The installation of new turbines would mean that fewer turbines will be required at the site to produce the equivalent amount of energy while reducing the installation, operations and maintenance costs.

Vattenfall senior vice president and head of business area wind Gunnar Groebler said: “It’s a major step for Vattenfall in realising its mission to enable fossil free living within one generation. Using their newest turbine variant, highlights our strong and long-standing partnership with Siemens Gamesa.

“This milestone follows an intensive, open tendering process which resulted in a choice for Siemens Gamesa after they entered the most competitive bid.”

The installation of the turbines is planned for 2022.

Vattenfall ‘s Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm zone to power three million Dutch households

Once fully operational in 2023, Hollandse Kust Zuid will generate enough electricity to power three million Dutch homes.

Siemens Gamesa offshore business unit CEO Andreas Nauen said: “Our robust cooperation with Vattenfall becomes even more powerful with this conditional order. The newest version of our largest offshore Direct Drive machine is now setting the benchmark for turbines in subsidy-free offshore wind power projects.

The development of the wind farm is subject to certain conditions, including Vattenfall’s final investment decision.

In April, Siemens Gamesa was selected by Vattenfall to supply its SG 10.0-193 DD turbines for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 and Hollandse Kust Zuid 3&4 projects.